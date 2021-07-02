Actress Anushka Sharma took to her official social media handle to share the fun video where she and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli are trying to balance a cricket bat on their fingers. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma is quite a pro in balancing. Well, we aren't talking about how brilliantly she balanced her personal and professional life but balancing a cricket bat. Yes, the actress recently shared a video of herself and husband Virat Kohli where the duo are trying to hold up a bat on their fingers.

The video features Anushka wearing a white shirt and blue jeans while Virat is dressed in a T-shirt and joggers.

The actress tried the fun challenge on the video app TakaTak with her cricketer husband. She dropped the clip on her Instagram handle, captioning it as, "I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now." Anushka is heard saying in the video, "Ok ok. Here we go. I got it. Me and Virat balancing...khelenge (will play) cricket." Virat said, "Chalo ab tumhari baari tum bhi yeh karke dikhao (Now it's your turn to do it)."

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's video here:

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat are our favourite celeb couple who keeps us posted about their life everynow and then. Recently, the duo sneaked out for breakfast in UK, from where the actress shared this picture. She wrote, "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious"

Anushka and Virat are currently in the UK where the cricketer has his finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

On the other hand, talking about their personal life, the duo were blessed with a baby girl named Vamika in January this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero with Katrina Kaif.

