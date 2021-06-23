Ankita Lokhande was spotted in Mumbai outside a Producers office where she was seen without a COVID-19 mask. Fans couldn't help but notice and called her 'irresponsible' for not following the basic guidelines. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: COVID-19's second wave has done enough damage in the country and especially in the state of Maharashtra. But now the state government has decided to ease out the lockdown and people are allowed to step out but everyone still has to follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines.

Amidst this, a lot of celebs have also started coming out and making public appearances and the recent one to do so was actress Ankita Lokhande. However, this time seems like fans were not very happy to see her. Yes, this is because the actress was not wearing a mask which got her trolled on social media.

The whole incident happened when Ankita was spotted in the town outside a producer's office where she was snapped by paparazzi. The actress who was seen wearing a fucia pink outfit with shades, arrived there with her mother and posed for the photographers present there. The video of the same was uploaded on social media where netizens pointed out that she was not wearing a mask.

The clip was shared by Viral Bhayani where everyone trolled her for voilating the COVID-19 rules. One user wrote, "No mask??? Why", while another one said, "How few people are still not aware of wearing masks, that too in Maharashtra!!! Irresponsible to the core." Meanwhile, one even adviced the paps saying, "Where is the mask ? You shouldn’t click pictures of celebrities without mask .. it sends out wrong message"

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Ankita began her career in showbiz through TV show 'Pavitra Risha' opposite her ex-boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput. Later she entered films through 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' which starred Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Now if reports are to be believed, she is expected to feature in the show 'Pavitra Rishta 2' which is the sequel of the first part of the same name.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal