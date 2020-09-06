In the video, Adhyayan is singing as the montage of late actor is being played.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk| The television star Ankita Lokhande on Saturday shared a video made by actor Adhyayan Suman as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the video, Adhyayan is singing as the montage of late actor is being played. Also, Ankita Lokhande's voice from her past interviews is mixed with the song. Ankita shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Tribute to Sushant Speechless!!” To which, Adhyayan wrote in the comments section, “Means the world to me and all SSR fans out there Ankita thank u! The least I could do for all his well-wishers and loved ones!”

Adhayayan shared the video on social media and wrote, "Jab tak 2.0 - A tribute for SSR Thank you Ankita @lokhandeankita for sharing this and being a part of this tribute ! The least I could do is to put a smile on peoples faces who have been relentlessly fighting for #justiceforsushant . He will live in our hearts forever.”

A few weeks back, Ankita Lokhande gave an interview to a news channel in which she refuted the alleged claim of Sushant being depressed. She said that “Sushant was not the guy who could die by suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.”

After the drug angle emerged in the case, Adhyayan said that everyone does not do drugs.



"As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big, high-profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs because that is not the case..." Times of India quoted the actor as saying

