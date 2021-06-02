Talking about working with Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande said, "He was a senior while I was a junior." Pavitra Rishta aired on TV June 1, 2009. Scroll down to read more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ankita Lokhande keeps on remembering her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. And this time again, the actress spoke about him and got emotional in one of her recent videos. Yes, Ankita started a live session a few days ago to celebrate her daily soap Pavitra Rishta's 12 years. This is the same show where both Sushant and Ankita met each other and started dating.

In the digital celebration, the actress was seen cutting the cake and interacting with fans where she mentioned Sushant and even thanked the show's team including EKta Kapoor. On her Insta handle, Ankita along with the video wrote, "#12yearsofpavitrarishta... Celebrating 12 years of Pavitra Rishta with all my lovely fans... #pavitrarishta #ankitalokhande"

During the live session, Ankita Lokhande shared, "Sushant is not there amongst us anymore and without him, Pavitra Rishta is incomplete because only he was Archana's Manav and without him, things get incomplete. But I'm sure wherever he is, he is watching us, and he is happy where ever he is and I'm happy."

She further added about Sushant saying, "He had always taught me how to act. I was not an actor and he was the one who used to teach me what is acting because since he was a senior and I was a junior. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him."

Thanking Ekta Kapoor, producer of the show, Ankita said, "I am very fortunate that Ekta saw Archana in me and I really love her a lot. I am also very thankful to the people for making Archana."

For the unversed, Pavitra Rishta's first episode aired on June 1, 2009 on Zee TV. And apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, the starcast of the show also included, Usha Natkarni, Hiten Tejwani and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal