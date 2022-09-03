Watch Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Brahmastra In Cinema Halls For Rs 75 On THIS Date | Deets Inside

Just a few days more and this year's much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra' will hit the big screens on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer are leaving no stones unturned promoting the film. Since massive hype has been created before the release of the film, it is expected that theaters will witness a flok of a crowd. But, what if you get to watch the film for Just Rs 75? Yes, you read that right. There's a special date on which you can watch the movie for just Rs 75.

Wondering, when the date is? In order to observe the National Cinema Day on September 16, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) along with the cinemas have decided to put down the ticket prices on movies across the country.

The theaters will be giving a hefty discount for people to watch the film. As per reports, 4000 theatre chains are participating in the event. The tickets for Brahmastra will be sold at a regular price for a week post the release of the movie. However, on 16th September, the tickets for the movie will be sold at a discounted rate.

To make the discount day interesting, there is a twist in the story. People who want to watch Brahmastra on September 16 have to stand in queues for hours just like old days. If a person purchases the tickets from online third-party apps such as BookMyShow, additional internet fees, and GST will be charged which will increase the ticket price.

The decision was taken by the owners to memorialise the occasion in a unique manner. In order to express gratitude and pleased towards moviegoers, the theater owners are making this gesture.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.