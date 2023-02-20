Watch: Akshay Kumar Hugs Man Who Was Pushed By His Bodyguards During 'Selfiee' Promotions, Fans Say 'Humble Megastar'

Akshay Kumar, who has a massive fan base due to his exceptional acting abilities, is currently promoting his upcoming family-oriented movie, Selfiee. The actor is also working on his forthcoming project, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff. At an event in Delhi, he greeted his fans by shaking hands but during the event, one of his fans jumped over a barricade.

To promote his upcoming film Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar made an appearance at an event in Delhi where he shook hands with some of his enthusiastic fans, who kept screaming his name. The actor looked dapper in a black t-shirt, matching pants, and shoes, and his stylish black shades.

Delhi... You guys have the biggest heart, always embracing us with the biggest love possible.



Thank you for yesterday's evening and the craziest #Selfiee!



Watch #Selfiee in cinemas. Releasing this Friday, 24th February. @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/hGhiCacESA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2023

The situation became tense when an ardent fan of Akshay attempted to reach him by jumping over a barricade. The actor's security team acted quickly and pushed the fan to the ground.

Nonetheless, the actor managed the situation gracefully. He intervened and instructed his security to stand down, then approached the fan and embraced him, even whispering something in his ear. However, the loud noise from the fans made it impossible to hear what was said. After the encounter, the Bollywood superstar waved at his fans and walked away.

This gesture impressed his fans and the clip immediately went viral on social media. One of them remarked, "Megastar Akshay with so humble.", while another wrote, "Guard was doing his own duty with full loyalty...hatts of to the guards...It's incredible how Akshay sir made the fan feel good by hugging him". A third comment read, "Khiladi is back of Delhi Akshay sir is great man"

Selfiee features Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles. The film involves multiple producers such as Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen and is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.