New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment desk: It is almost going to be a month since actor and Bigg Boss 13 inner Siddharth Shukla has passed away. But ever since that day, fans have been worrying about Shehnaaz Gill's wellbeing as the actress was in deep shock after her rumours boyfriend's sudden demise.

However, recently a video had been doing the rounds where she was seen singing a Punjabi song, but, it was uncertain whether it's an old video or the new one. And now, there's yet another throwback video that has been going viral on the internet where Shehnaaz can be seen playing with Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's son.

Yes, Shehnaaz is cutely talking to the little one and telling him that he is adorable. Take a look at the video yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELEBRITYSHALA (@celebrityshala)

After coming across the video, fans could not help but get emotional. Many people showed their concerns in the comments section while many dropped heart emojis to show their support for the actress.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 in Mumbai due to a heart attack. As per reports, Shehnaaz was present with him during his last moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahnaz will soon be seen in a Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Recently the trailer of the film has also been released which is quite funny and people are praising Shehnaaz and Diljit's chemistry. For those who don't know, Shehnaaz will play the role of Diljit's wife in this film which is going to release on October 15 this year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal