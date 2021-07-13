Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle to share the video with fans. In the clip, he can be seen grooving at his home and practicing moon walk. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After posting a throwback singing video in Bhojpuri accent from the sets of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle to share a dance video. Yes, in the clip, the actor can be seen in a black and white frame grooving inside his house on an International song.

The actor was also practicing 'moon walk' which was an famous dance step of Michael Jackson. While sharing the video on his Insta handle, Hrithik wrote, "On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason."

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's Instagram dance video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Isn't he nailing every move? Well, no doubt Hrithik is addressed as Dance Guru.

As soon as the actor dropped the video, his fans, followers and friends from the industry started sharing their comments. Hrithik's co-star from War, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Looking light af! untouchable." His director of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Zoya Akhtar shared a heart emoji while many other fans too praised his video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently announced his 4th film, Krrish 4, from the superhero franchise. Apart from that, he will also feature in the movie 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone. Hrithik also has a Hindi remake of Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha in his kitty alongside Saif Ali Khan.

So guys, coming back to his video, what are your thoughts about his moon walk? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal