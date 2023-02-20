Shivaleeka Oberoi, known for her role in the movie Khuda Haafiz, and Abhishek Pathak, who directed Drishyam 2, got married in Goa on February 9 in the company of their close friends and family.

If you were impressed by the pictures and videos that the couple had shared until now, you'll be even happier with their latest video. Shivaleeka recently shared a video of her beautiful bridal entry, and Abhishek's emotional reaction is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Ever since the duo got married, they have shared several photos and videos on social media. One of their latest videos showcases Shivaleeka's bridal entry, and it's clear that Abhishek was moved to tears as he watched her walk towards the mandap. The video was captioned by the new bride as, "A walk to remember," along with red heart and sparkle emojis.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek’s wedding was an amalgamation of traditional and modern elements. The wedding was a small and private event, attended by their close friends, family members, and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

Notable personalities, including Ajay Devgn with Aaman Devgan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vidyut Jammwal, Sunny Singh, Bhushan Kumar, director Luv Ranjan, Ishita Raj Sharma, and many others, were present at the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities took place on February 8, followed by the pheras on February 9, and an after-party.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, "You don't find love, it finds you. It's got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what's written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can't wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings (sic)."

On the work front, Shivaleeka started her acting career in 2019 with the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. Her latest film appearance was in the 2022 movie Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, where she appeared alongside Vidyut and reprised her part as Nargis and Sameer.

Meanwhile, Abhishek directed the blockbuster sequel Drishyam 2, which starred Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is a retelling of the original Malayalam film with the same title, which starred Mohanlal.