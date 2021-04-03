Recently, Shanaya Kapoor shared a belly dance video in which she was grooving on Shakira's song, and you just can't dare to miss it | Watch

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shanaya Kapoor, the new internet dancing sensation is leaving no stones unturned to woo the fans. Well, the actress is also set to mark her Bollywood debut and Karan Johar has welcomed her in Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Right before her debut, she has managed to make a fan base for herself with her scintillating dance moves. Recently, Shanaya shared a belly dance video in which she was grooving on Shakira's song.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared the video in which she was donning a black crop top and blue pencil skirt and she was flaunting her effortless belly dance moves which made netizens fall for her.

She shared the video with the caption, that read, "floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me @sanjanamuthreja"

As soon as she shared the video, fans went berserk over it and they flooded the comment section with praises for her moves. One of the users wrote, "Killing it."

Another wrote, "next super star.. ab bas acting ki jarurat hai."

The video went viral, and it had garnered, 334,266 views, at the time of writing this article."

Well, this is not the first time when Shanaya blessed the feed of netizens with her videos. Here are 5 videos of Shanaya Kapoor that lives in our heart rent-free:

1. Shanaya in a shimmery pink slit dress

In this video, Shanaya was seen posing for the photoshoot and with that, she surely made the day of her fans.

2. Shanaya's announcement video of joining hands with Dharma films:

In this video, Shanaya was looking gorgeous in her every pose and she set the internet ablaze with her poses and moves.

3. Shanaya's peppy dance moves

In this, Shanaya was flaunting her midriff and was effortlessly acing every bit of the dance moves.

4. Shanaya's moves on 'Dancing is what to do'

In this video, Shanaya was practising her belly moves and we are loving it.

5. Shanaya's side smirk just nailed it

Well, Shanaya surely loves Shakira and she leaves no chance to flaunt her moves on International singer's songs. In this video, Shanaya is dancing on Hips don't lie.

Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor. She also worked as assistant director in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya was also seen in the Netflix show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma