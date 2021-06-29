New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Taapsee Pannu who is known for her splendid performance in the Bollywood film industry has revealed being dropped from a film once without giving any reasons. In fact, she got to know about the news from the media. However, the filmmakers later apolosied to the actress but were hesitant in telling why did they do so.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan Taapsee talked about being replaced. She revealed "Mere saath hua hai. Bas taiyaar hoke nahi gayi thi, maine sirf dates di thi aur uske baad mujhe nikaal diya (It happened to me. I didn’t get ready for the shoot, I just gave my dates and then I was thrown out). I got to know through the media".

The actress also added “Obviously, they called me and met me, not to say kyun bol rahe ho (why are you talking about it) and all, just to apologise. After I had spoken out, then they met me to apologise for it. But still, they were hesitant to reveal the real reasons ki aisa kyun kiya (why they replaced me)."

While this incident did affect Taapsee’s work but she did not reveal the name of the filmmakers or the film she was approached for. However, speculations are being made that Taapsee was replaced from Pati, Patni Aur Who, which later starred Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Bhumi Pednekar.

This speculation was met with an immediate response from the makers of the film Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra who released a statement saying that Taapsee is a talented actress but they never made any commitments to her for casting in the film. She was approached along with many other actors as a protocol for selecting the cast.

Recalling the incident Taapsee said, ‘I have lost films for star kids, in the film I talked about, I have been changed in an unprofessional way’. Regardless of what happened, Taapsee’s work speaks for itself. We wish her great success.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha