The Narcotics Bureau is also joining the investigation after the ED’s investigation of Rhea took the agency to evidence of drug-related conversations.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The sensational Sushant Singh Rajput death case continues to be embroiled in a web of controversies and the alleged murder theories. Amid the CBI investigating the case, another mysterious angle of drugs involving the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has now emerged.

Several media reports suggest that other than the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Bureau is also joining the investigation after the ED’s investigation of Rhea took the agency to evidence of drug-related conversations.

The purported WhatsApp messages of Rhea, accessed by Times Now, show the actress used drugs like MDMA and marijuana. “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” wrote Rhea in one of the alleged messages to a drug dealer named Gaurav Arya, while further asking him “you have MD?”

In another alleged conversation, one ‘Miranda Sushi’ tells the actress that the “stuff is almost over”, asking Rhea if they should take it from Showik's (Rhea's brother) friend.

The conversation from the alleged WhatsApp messages in focus is the one between Rhea and her friend Jaya Saha. “Use 4 drops in tea or water and let him sip it... Give it 30-40 minutes to kick in,” Jaya wrote in a message dated November 25, 2019.

Rhea then texted back: “Thank you so much” to which Jaya replied, “No problem bro, hope it helps.”

Responding to the allegations, Rhea's lawyer said that the actress never consumed drugs and is ready for any test. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She's ready for a blood test any time," Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and her husband Vishal Kirti expressed shock on the revelations demanding an immediate action by the central probe agency.

"This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this.” Her husband, referring to an earlier blog post he’d written, wrote, “Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role," Shweta wrote.

It may be worth mentioning here that Rhea has already stated in her petition before the Supreme Court that she was in a live-in relationship few days before the actor alleged committed suicide on June 14.

The actress is the prime suspect in the case and has been under the scanner of investigations by multiple probe agencies ever since Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint against Rhea and her family, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

The actress has already been grilled twice in this case by the ED and her statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

