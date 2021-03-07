Kangana Ranaut has several films in the pipeline including Thalaivi, Dhaakad. She was last seen in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: From hilarious dialogues like 'Mera to itna life kharab ho gaya hai' to taking a solo honeymoon trip, a film that has managed to stay in everyone's heart is 'Queen'. Well, let us tell you that the film has completed 7 years of its release, and it feels like it was just yesterday that Kangana Ranaut impressed everyone with her performance in the film Queen.

It's the 7th release anniversary of Vikas Bahl directorial film. On this special day, Kangana went down memory lane, and she shared the story of the journey she went through before the release of the film Queen.

Taking to Twitter, the Tanu Weds Manu actress shared that she was told that she was too good an actor to be Bollywood's leading lady. She even revealed that she did the film Queen for money, and with that money, she went to a film school in New York.

After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont) https://t.co/bOnicdmKet — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

Kangana added that in Newyork she studied screenwriting, and she was even hired as a director in Hollywood. She further said that she lost all the courage to return back to India, and she literally buried all her acting ambitions.

In Newyork I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

In the Twitter thread, she mentioned that she was set to live her life in LA, and even bought a small house there, but then the film Queen was released, and that changed everything for her.

Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in their you will get your due #7yearsofqueen — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

She wrote, "Queen changed my life, and Indian Cinema forever marked the Birth of a new leading lady and woman-centric parallel cinema."

Kangana concluded by saying that, "Queen is not just a film for me, it was an explosion of everything I ever deserved was kept away from me for 10 long years, everything came all at ones, it was overwhelming, I truly believe what is ours no one can take away hang in there you will get your due #7yearsofqueen."

On the work front, Kangana has several films in the pipeline including Thalaivi, Dhaakad. She was last seen in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was released in the year 2019.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma