Namrita Chandi, an ex-colleague of Gunjan Saxena in the Air Force, has said that Srividya Rajan, not Gunjan, was the first lady pilot who flew to Kargil.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Namrita Chandi, an ex-colleague of Gunjan Saxena in the Air Force, has said that Srividya Rajan, not Gunjan, was the first lady pilot who flew to Kargil. In a scathing open letter, the former Wing Commander has accused the makers of Gunjan Saxena: the Kargil Girl of peddling lies and deliberately showing the Air Force in poor light.

“Srividya Rajan was the first lady pilot who flew to Kargil – not Gunjan. Though, I am certain that Srividya has no complaints about this credit being taken away from her.” she wrote in her letter, published on Outlook's online portal.

She also lambasted the film's depiction of sexism in the air force. Citing her own experience she wrote, "I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals. They go out of their way to make lady officers comfortable and adjust." Though she agreed, “there were teething troubles like no changing rooms or exclusive ladies toilets,” at no point was she made to feel uncomfortable.

She also accused Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions of showing ‘proud blue uniform in very poor light’ under the garb of creative freedom.

"Creative license is one thing but when you deal with institutions, you cannot change facts, Elaborate and fantasise, if you must. But don’t peddle lies."

She further added that her fellow female officers are ‘shocked and saddened’ at how events have been portrayed in the film.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has written a letter to the Censor Board objecting to its "undue negative" portrayal in the movie. "The IAF has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objecting to certain scenes in the movie ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'' wherein it has been portrayed in undue negative light," the official said. The movie is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to take part in the 1999 Kargil war. It has been produced by Karan Johar''s Dharma Productions.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha