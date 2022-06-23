'Was Challenging To Come From India...' Says Priyanka Chopra As She Launches Her New Venture

Priyanka Chopra aka Desi Girl has been an inspiration for many people out there. Her journey from Bollywood to Hollywood and becoming a global star has been an inducing story for many people. The global icon in a recent Instagram post has revealed 'it was challenging to come from India and make America her second home.' The actress recently launched her homeware line and informed her fans about her venture through social media posts.

Priyanka already owned an Indian restaurant named 'Sona' in New York, and this is Priyanka's second venture in the US under the name 'Sona Home'. The actress took to Instagram and shared a long note introducing the new brand.

She began the note by writing, “Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do, and this is an extension of that thought. It’s awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage."

“Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together…and for me, that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home," She added.

Apart from this post, the actress also dropped another post on her Instagram account. The post has a couple of pictures of the products from Priyanka's venture.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve created with SONA Home!! With vibrant designs, timeless refinement, and joyful detail that nod to my beautiful India, we hope that SONA Home transports you to an elegant bygone era with these exceptional pieces curated for the modern home," Priyanka wrote.

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's work front, the actress will be next seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel with Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden.