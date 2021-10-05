New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the alleged cruise drug bust, Bollywood celebs have been coming out in support of the superstar and his son. Recently, popular singer Mika Singh took to his social media handle and took a dig at NCB questioning their motive behind arresting the star kid. Further, in his post he asked was Aryan alone on the Cordelia Cruises.

Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone else accept #AaryanKhan... Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.."

Here have a look:

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

Earlier, several other celebs, including Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan and others came out in support of Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan. While Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri were seen visiting his residence after the news of Aryan's arrest broke out. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Anushka Sharma tried reaching out to the superstar on his phone.

Meanwhile, Aryan was arrested on October 3, Saturday, by NCB after they raided the Cordelia Cruise off the coast of Mumbai with several illegal drugs. Apart from Aryan, seven others were arrested, including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar.

On Monday, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were produced for their second remand hearing in the cruise drug raid case. They will remain under NCB custody till October 7. NCB in its remand application stated, “shocking incriminating material has been found on his phone in the form of pictures."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv