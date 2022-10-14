Was Alia Bhatt Pregnant Before Wedding To Ranbir Kapoor? Sister Shaheen Reacts To Viral Reports

Alia Bhatt has been on a dream run in 2022. The actor delivered back to back four hits with films ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Brahmastra’.

Personally too, the actor has had quite a year. Alia Bhatt married her childhood crush and long time partner Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year. Two months after their marriage, the actor announced that she was expecting their first child together.

Though the news came as a surprise to the duo’s fans, many started questioning the actor’s timing of pregnancy. A certain section of the public started wondering whether Alia was pregnant before her marriage and whether this was the reason why she and Ranbir tied the knot in a hush-hush manner.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt recently spoke about the controversial topic. While addressing such rumors in an interview with News18, Shaheen said that it’s completely Alia’s journey.

“I will not speak for Alia because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey,” said Shaheen. “Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on,” added Alia Bhatt’s sister.

Notably, Alia is currently on her maternity break and will be returning to working on films post the delivery of her child. The actor has been keeping busy with the promotions of her fantasy film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which became a hit at the box office. The film also marked Ranbir and Alia’s first outing as co-stars on the big screen.

Alia Bhatt is also busy with the launch of her upcoming maternity wear line, ‘Ed a mamma’. The collection launched on October 14 2022.