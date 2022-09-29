Was Aishwarya Rai Beaten By Salman Khan In 2002? Read About Their Bitter-Sweet Love Story

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been amongst the most beautiful faces in the world for over 20 years now. The diva, often dubbed as ‘timeless beauty’, never fails to impress with her ethereal looks and elegant style.

Back in the year 2000, Aishwarya Rai, who was at the time rumored to be dating Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, walked up to the stage of Filmfare awards to collect the trophy for Best Actress. Aishwarya was receiving the 45th Filmfare Awards for her film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, which also starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

When Aishwarya Rai walked up to the stage, the audience was stunned. Rather than looking all glitzy and glamorous, Aishwarya confided in a pair of black glasses and a fractured arm. The diva looked completely out of her zone and added fuel to the rumors of her being in an abusive relationship with Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Rai started dating Salman Khan during their days of filming the Sanjay Leela Bhansali musical, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. The duo started spending a lot of time together and got close while shooting for the movie.

But all wasn’t well in the duo’s paradise. Several media reports started claiming that Salman Khan physically assaulted Aishwarya Rai on multiple occasions. And when the diva appeared on the Filmfare stage, her appearance fanned the rumors.

To justify her arm bandage and glasses, Aishwarya claimed that she fell off the stairs and injured herself.

In an interview to Filmfare magazine later that year, Aishwarya said, “Why don't people believe that I fell down the stairs? The same media portrayed me as a strong woman. Now it wants to paint me as a helpless one. I would never tolerate nonsense behaviour. Nobody can act savagely with me. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger can get hurt in an accident. So, why can't I? I would have retaliated if I were physically attacked. This news is baseless. My silence has further fuelled the rumours. But I don't like to react to frivolous things.”

However, months later, Aishwarya changed her statement and talked about her break up with Salman Khan. ‘'After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And, I would go to work as if nothing had happened. Salman hounded me and caused physical injuries to himself when I refused to take his calls.”

Aishwarya Rai is now happily Mrs. Bachchan. The former Miss World married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and welcomed their first child in 2011.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was later rumored to be dating Katrina Kaif. After being linked for years, the duo parted ways. Salman is currently rumored to be dating Romanian TV presenter and singer Iulia Vantur.