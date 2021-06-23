Minissha, in an interview to RJ Siddharth Kanna, said, "In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt."



New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba recently revealed that she was cheated on by an actor, whom she dated.

Minissha, in an interview to RJ Siddharth Kanna, said, "In one relationship which I had with an actor, yes. But I think only because the personality of the person was such that they were a big flirt."

The 36-year-old actress was previously married to restaurateur Ryan Tham, however, last year the couple legally separated.

While sharing about her experience she also said that now she decided not to date anyone from the film industry.

Minissha Lamba said, “The reason why I would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors, was just this. Because there is so much temptation around all the time”.

“I don’t want to say anything because there are a lot of people who are dating actors and it is not right to make a statement that will hurt somebody. But this was a decision that I took for myself and I would rather not. Because relationships, I feel, already are so difficult”, she added.

Currently, Minissha is in a secret relationship and has not revealed the identity of the person she is dating. On the other hand, she mentioned that her separation from her ex-husband was hard for her and it left her devastated but she still believes in the power of love and said, "Will find true love again."

Minissha has appeared in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, and Well Done Abba. She was also an ex-participant in Bigg Boss 8 and acted in shows such as Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love. She soon will step into digital platforms.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen