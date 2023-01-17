'Warrior Nun' Fans Demand Netflix To 'Correct Its Mistake', Ask To Un-Cancel The Web Series

Netflix's hit show 'The Warrior Nun' got canceled after two seasons. The decision came a month after the fantasy action drama series debuted its second season on November 10.

According to Variety, the second season of the show spent three weeks in Netflix's top 10 series, according to viewership statistics. It had a 26.22 million hour debut before reaching a peak of 27.74 million hours in week two. With 11.97 million hours of viewing in week three, it dropped to number nine before being removed from the list. Even if those statistics are not insignificant, they were not sufficient to renew the show for another season.

Now, fans have taken to the Twitter handle, demanding Netflix to "correct its mistake" by un-canceling the show. A Twitter user wrote, "NETFLIX CORRECT YOU MISTAKE Warrior Nun fandom, always do things right (except hashtags). We never take for granted the opportunities given to us. These are parts of our goals. Keep going! Proud of you. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun"

Been a GREAT day so far, Alba caused chaos liking a KTY cameo about the kiss, NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE is smashing trends, Ames sent out a thanks to the Halo Bearers, and BOTH Alba and KTY won joint first place in the performer of the year vote. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun. Check the reactions below:

Are we not going to talk about the fact that Yasmine hacked THE POPE’s phone? That’s crazy dangerously badass



NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/YdKFcotqcv — Mar | #SaveWarriorNun (@wiii355) January 17, 2023

I can do this all day

NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE#SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/piZodBOtH1 — Strange WARRIOR NUN 😇✨ (@StrangeJaeli) January 16, 2023

Wait, hold up. Netflix cancelled Warrior Nun? WTF man, that show was actually good. Unironically, bring this shit back #WarriorNun #SaveWarriorNun @netflix #Netflix — Actual Archer (@archer_actual) January 17, 2023

It would be nice if we could get a season 3+.



NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/cToa4MCb7U — Angie | ⚔️ (@AngieR0) January 16, 2023

American fantasy drama streaming television series, Warrior Nun, created by Simon Barry is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The series debuted on July 2, 2020, to generally positive reviews. In August 2020, the series was renewed for a second season.

The plot of Warrior Nun centres on a 19-year-old girl who awakens in a mortuary with a new lease on life and a divine relic buried deep into her back. She learns that she is now a member of the venerable Order of the Cruciform Sword, which has been charged with battling demons on Earth, and that strong forces from both heaven and hell are attempting to locate and subdue her.