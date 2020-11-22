Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller Tenet will hit the theatres in India on December 4, Warner Bros India announced on Sunday in a short video featuring Dimple Kapadia.

"The wait is finally over. I am extremely delighted to announce the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet on the fourth of December all across cinemas in India. It has been an honour for me to be associated with this project," Kapadia, who stars in the sci-fi thriller, said in a video posted on official Twitter handle of Warner Bros India.

The wait is over! Dimple Kapadia announces the release date of #TENET in India. pic.twitter.com/QHv9qgRmJa — Warner Bros. India (@warnerbrosindia) November 22, 2020

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film was released in the United States on September 3 after being delayed thrice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja