On World Mental Health Day, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a video revealing that she has been clinically depressed for more than four years now. Ira mentioned in her video that she is doing well now and wanted to do something on mental health awareness but she wasn't sure about 'what to do'. Ira said, she wants to take people on her journey apparently to raise awareness about mental illness.

While sharing her thoughts and experience on mental health and clinical depression, Ira Khan wrote, "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way.

Let's start a conversation."

In the 59 sec video, Ira said, “Hi, I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

To start the conversation and interaction, she said, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?” Social media users hailed her efforts and supported her in the comment section. A few of them also shared their journey of battling depression.

Posted By: Srishti Goel