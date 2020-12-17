New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The only word we are humming these days is 'Hmmmm' from the song O Sanam as our favourite Lucky Ali's soulful voice is doing the magic and we are all over it. Recently, a video of Lucky Ali singing O Sanam in Goa's cafe went viral and veteran actress Nafisa Ali shared a video of his impromptu unplugged performance. However, little did she know that the video will go viral and take the internet by storm.

Nafisa on Saturday shared a video and she captioned on Instagram that the impromptu gig was held at Arambol, Garden of Dreams, Goa. Now, the actress has shared the behind the story and said that her friend Baablu told her about this lovely place and said that all the young musicians come there and since Lucky is here, he asked would you like to come and listen to them.

Lucky said, 'Yeah, of course I encourage musicians so I want to be there...'. So we went there and they sang and it was a beautiful evening... When it all came to an end, they said, Sir please sing us a song and now Lucky said, 'Nafisa, you’ve put me in a spot'. I said, 'what did you think, you are their guru, you are the legend. If they want you to sing one song, I feel you show them how you sing.' Then I just quickly put my camera on and recorded it".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

Nafisa told Times Now about how lucky Ali reacted to it and said, "what are you doing Nafisa! I said, I took one snippet of you and I posted it, so I don’t know what has happened after that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaalisodhi)

Nafisa further said that she wants to celebrate her old friend and his talent. She also said that I am a great photographer and I keep sticking my phone in his face and clicking his photos, to which Lucky usually say that Oh my god, what are you doing, I’m a recluse!"

