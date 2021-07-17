With ’14 Phere’, Vikrant Massey is all set for his second OTT release in a month as a lead actor, after gathering applauses and love for his act in Vinil Matthew’s Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ that had Taapsee Pannu against him.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vikrant Massey, the actor who transitioned into a star of versatile on-screen portrayals, has been making headlines for his hard hitting characters that stun the critics and entertain the audience. With ’14 Phere’, Vikrant Massey is all set for his second OTT release in a month as a lead actor, after gathering applauses and love for his act in Vinil Matthew’s Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ that had Taapsee Pannu against him.

The actor, known for his performances across mediums – TV, films and web including ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Lootera’, ‘A Death In The Gunj’, ‘Chhapaak’ and ‘Criminal Justice’, said he deals with the post-performance "trauma" once he is done shooting for those characters.

"There is a common perception that actors have identity crisis and it does happen, I don't deny that... There are so many characters that suck you so deep, you carry a lot of trauma when they are intense or in tricky space. It is bound to happen. Actors are very vulnerable," Massey told news agency PTI.

Time we (Hindi films and OTT world) pull up the socks: Vikrant Massey

Reflecting on why it is important for Mumbai’s Entertainment World to deliver on the front on producing excellent content, Vikrant said that the current generation of Indians has the access to the best of global entertainment and it’s difficult to get away by producing mediocre content. That’s how, the actor adds he tends to play his characters with ‘utmost sincerity’.

"The new generation has access to the best of world cinema and it is about time that we pull up our socks and present quality as honestly as we can. The output is the same from my end for all the mediums, I play the character with utmost sincerity,” says Vikrant Massey, who played the lead in AltBalaji’s much loved ‘Broken But Beautiful’ for two seasons, receiving admiration from fans and critics alike.

"I want to dish out quality, excellence. I don't want to offer anything substandard or be complacent,” adds Vikrant Massey.

After the release of ’14 Phere’ on streaming platform zee5 on July 23, Massey will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's home production movie ‘Love Hostel’, Hindi remake of Malayalam film ‘Forensic’ and Santosh Sivan-directed action-thriller ‘Mumbaikar’.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma