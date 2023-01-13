Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Telugu Action Film

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu action film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ released in cinemas today. The film clashed at the box-office with another Telugu biggie, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. The film will also be facing a tough race at the box office against Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’.

Also starring Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa, Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli. The film revolves around a fisherman and his friend, egoistic ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Waltair Veerayya from smuggling goods.

If you’re planning to watch Waltair Veerayya in cinemas this week, take a look at these top 10 tweets to help make up your mind:

Kutharampppppp interval block ,🔥🔥🔥

A bobby's vikram, petta edhina eskochu

First half ke I'm sold 👌👌👌🥁🥁#WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/1knUyxp7xA — Waltairfied🚶🚶 (@taxidriver_4005) January 12, 2023

First Half Done. Too Good with Excellent Interval Bang🔥 #WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/HCcwzu4IhG — Johnnie Walter (@roopezh) January 13, 2023

Interval ki situation idhi



Veerayya 😂😂



No Boss No Mass only Loss#WaltairVeerayya #WaltairVeerayyaUSA pic.twitter.com/QQHBUvrciA — Manoj Munagapati 🌊 (@Munagapat_Manoj) January 13, 2023

#WaltairVeerayya



1st half peaks



Full entertainment



Boss dance, Boss energy , action scenes 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Bgm 🔥🔥🔥

DOP mass

Bobby anna thank you 🙏🙏

Veedi chaavu nee kathaku mugimpu



Na kathaku aaarambam



😍😍😍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UqYI0NsrjC — Chirag Arora (@Chiru2020_) January 12, 2023

#WaltairVeerayya:🥵🤙🔥



This video sums up My first half review. It has it's moments but effortless writing made it worse. Now using this #MuthaMestri bgm at crucial juncture,was a daring choice & #Bobby could've made this epic scene#Megastar Masss🤌pic.twitter.com/8ibgjsEvRx — 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 (@CineMaagic) January 13, 2023

Recently, the leading lady of Waltair Veerayya Shruti Haasan took to her social media account to slam reports about her not attending the film’s premiere show due to ‘mental illness’. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor posted screenshots of news outlets that had reported the news.

“Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work,” wrote Shruti Haasan via her Instagram story.

The actor, who will also be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy added, “I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do.”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in Veera Simha Reddy, which will also be released in theaters on the occasion of Pongal 2023. The film starring Nandamuri Krishna in the lead has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni.

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’. The film will be released sometime this year.