  • News
  • Entertainment

Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Telugu Action Film

Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Here's what social media has to say about the Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-led film.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 09:41 AM IST
Minute Read
Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Telugu Action Film
Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Film stars Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu action film ‘Waltair Veerayya’ released in cinemas today. The film clashed at the box-office with another Telugu biggie, ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. The film will also be facing a tough race at the box office against Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ and Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’.

Also starring Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa, Waltair Veerayya directed by Bobby Kolli. The film revolves around a fisherman and his friend, egoistic ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Waltair Veerayya from smuggling goods.

If you’re planning to watch Waltair Veerayya in cinemas this week, take a look at these top 10 tweets to help make up your mind:

Recently, the leading lady of Waltair Veerayya Shruti Haasan took to her social media account to slam reports about her not attending the film’s premiere show due to ‘mental illness’. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor posted screenshots of news outlets that had reported the news.

“Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work,” wrote Shruti Haasan via her Instagram story.

The actor, who will also be seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy added, “I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do.”

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in Veera Simha Reddy, which will also be released in theaters on the occasion of Pongal 2023. The film starring Nandamuri Krishna in the lead has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni. 

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’. The film will be released sometime this year.
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.