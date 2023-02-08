Waltair Veerayya OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja’s Telugu Actioner

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu action thriller film Waltair Veerayya is all set to stream on digital platforms. On Tuesday, OTT giant Netflix announced the official OTT release date of Waltair Veerayya.

Taking to their Twitter account, digital streaming giant Netflix posted a poster of Chiranjeevi as Waltair Veerayya. The caption of the tweet read, “In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm🔥🔥🔥”

Take a look:

In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MD0FDSREtB — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 7, 2023

Waltair Veerayya released theatrically on January 13, 2023 and received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles and is directed by K. S. Ravindra. Waltair Veerayya also features Prakash Raj, Nassar and Sathya Raj in pivotal roles and has grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

Reportedly, Netflix bought the OTT streaming rights of Waltair Veerayya for a whopping sum of Rs 20 crore.

Waltair Veerayya clashed at the box office with another Telugu biggie, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both the films managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The Chiranjeevi-starrer also clashed at the box office with Tamil films including Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. All four films grossed a total sum of over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office on the festival of Pongal.

Chiranjeevi talked about sharing screen space with Ravi Teja in Waltair Veerayya and said that he is super energetic. The south megastar told OTTPlay, “Ravi Teja, irrespective of being a star or not, has remained his usual energetic self back when he acted in Aaj Ka Goondaraaj, Annayya with me and now, in Waltair Veerayya too.”

Waltair Veerayya will be streaming on Netflix from February 27, 2023.