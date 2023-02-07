Waltair Veerayya On OTT: Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja’s Film To Release On THIS Digital Platform

The makers of Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja starrer Telugu action film Waltair Veerayya have locked its OTT streaming platform. The film, which released on January 13, 2023 opened to positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike.

Starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, the film has been helmed by K. S. Ravindra. Also starring Prakash Raj, Nassar and Sathya Raj in pivotal roles, the film grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya will be premiering on OTT giant Netflix. The digital streaming giant has acquired the rights to the Chiranjeevi-starrer for reportedly a sum of Rs 20 crore.

Recently, Chiranjeevi talked about sharing screen space with Ravi Teja in Waltair Veerayya. Talking about his experience, the south megastar told OTTPlay, “Ravi Teja, irrespective of being a star or not, has remained his usual energetic self back when he acted in Aaj Ka Goondaraaj, Annayya with me and now, in Waltair Veerayya too.”

“Nothing has changed in him. He has maintained the same discipline and diet and as a person, he’s one straight line - he has not changed at all. Bobby narrated the story to me without mentioning that he was considering Ravi Teja for a role,” the actor added in his interview.

Chiranjeevi added that the character Ravi Teja eventually played is so strong and crucial to the film that the film’s team unanimously decided to call him on board. “Narrating each other’s dialogues (in the final scene in the trailer) happened out of mutual admiration and we thought it would give a good high to fans,” the actor said in his interview.

“It may not have been easy for Ravi Teja to tell my trademark dialogues again, but he saw it as a fanboy moment. I equally enjoyed the idea of narrating his dialogue from Idiot. I can’t wait to watch the response in theatres,” Chiranjeevi was quoted as saying.