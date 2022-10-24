Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi-Starrer 'Mega154' Gets A Title | Watch Teaser

MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi's upcoming film 'Mega154' has been the topic of discussion ever since its announcement and fans were eagerly waiting for the film's next update. Now, the wait is finally over and the makers have announced the title of the film on the occasion of Diwali. Mega154 is titled 'Waltair Veerayya' and the makers have released an intriguing teaser as well.

Watch the teaser here:

In the trailer, Chiranjeevi makes a grand and stylish entry. The music of the film is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The story and dialogues are written by KS Ravindra. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, Audio On Sony Music. Waltair Veerayya also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

Fans are excited to watch the film. One person wrote, "Age Is Just a Number, Mega Star & Mass maharaja, Is Going to Break Mass Combo Blockbuster." Another commented, "This is the real attitude of megastar... I like this kind of swag from megastar. This movie is going to be a perfect comeback."

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. The movie was not successful at the box office.

His recent film Godfather was a box office success and starred Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satya Dev. Salman Khan did an extended cameo in the film. The movie is the remake of the hit Tamil film, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi shared a behind the scene picture of Salman Khan. Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, "Shaking a leg with The Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!!"

Waltair Veerayya will reportedly release on Sankranti 2023 and will clash with Prabhas' Adipurush at the box office. Chiranjeevi will be seen in Bholaa Shankar as well.