Waltair Veerayya: Fee Charged By Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan And Others Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped

Waltair Veerayya Cast Fee: Chiranjeevi and Urvashi Rautela featured in a special song 'Boss Party' in the film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Telugu superhit film Waltair Veerayya, which released in theaters on January 13, 2023, has been running successfully in the theaters despite facing a tough clash againt Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, the film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office within a span of 5 days.

Take a look at the jaw-dropping fee charged by Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and other pivotal cast members of Waltair Veerayya that will leave your jaw dropped:

Urvashi Rautela

The actor, who featured in a special song in the film titled Boss Party, charged a jaw dropping fee of reportedly Rs 2 crore for her dance number in Waltair Veerayya.

Catherine Tresa

The actor, who played the role of Ravi Teja’s wife in the film, reportedly charged a remuneration of Rs 75 lakh for her role in the film.

Rajendra Prasad

The veteran star reportedly charged a fee of Rs 40 lakh for his role in Waltair Veerayya.

Prakash Raj

Prakash raj, who is known for acing every role he plays, reportedly charged Rs 1.5 crore for his role of the main antagonist Michael Caesar in the film. Interestingly, Prakash Raj also played the main antagonist in Thalapahty Vijay’s Varisu, which also released on the same day.

Bobby Simha

The National award winning director reportedly charged Rs 85 lakh for his role in the film.

Ravi Teja

The Telugu superstar, who played the role of Veerayya's half-brother ACP Vikram Sagar in Waltair Veerayya, reportedly charged a staggering sum of Rs 17 crore.

Shruti Haasan

The actor, who featured in two films released last week; Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, reportedly charged Rs 2.5 crore for this Telugu actioner.

Chiranjeevi

Playing the titular role in the film, superstar Chiranjeevi has massive responsibility on his shoulders. According to reports, the actor charged a whopping sum of Rs 50 crore for his role in Waltair Veerayya.