Waltair Veerayya BO Collection: Chiranjeevi’s Action-Entertainer Inches Closer To Enter Rs 100-Crore Club

Chiranjeevi and Shruti Hassan starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' is performing extremely well at the box office as the film could enter the Rs 100 Crore club in a week, earning Rs 86 Crore till now. 'Waltair Veerayya' has already managed to cross Rs 50 Crore in two days, where the first-weekend collection of the film was huge.

Clashing at the box office with 'Veera Simha Reddy', Chiranjeevi's film did well on the opening day earning Rs 33 Crore at the box office, giving tough competition to Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy.'

According to a report of India Today, the film earned Rs 16 Crore on Day 4, where the total collection of the film stands at Rs 86.20 Crore. 'Waltair Veerayya' had an overall 65.93 percent Telugu occupancy on January 16, Monday, whereas the film was released on January 13.

On the other hand, 'Veera Simha Reddy' helmed by Gopichand Malineni's film earned around Rs 11 Crore on day 4, where the total collection of the film released on January 13, stands to be around Rs 63.60 Crore.

'Waltair Veerayya' is helmed by Bobby Kolli, and Shruti Hassan is the leading opponent of Chiranjeevi. Produced on a grand scale, the film is backed up by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shanka of Mythri Movie Makers, white GK Mohan is the co-producer of the film.

The story and dialogues of the film are written by Bobby Kolli himself, whereas Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned the screenplay of the film, and the writing department also included Hari Mohan Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

The trailer of 'Waltair Veerayya' revolves around Chiranjeevi as a local don whose authority is suddenly threatened when the city's new commissioner played by Ravi Teja makes an entry. Giving the best action scenes and hilarious comments, Chiranjeevi gives a special charm to the film with his mass aura.

Ravi Teja's classy acting skills, and Shruti Hassan's beautiful locks make the film a complete package. Also, the face-off between Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja is a definite witness and a major asset of the film.