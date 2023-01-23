Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi’s Film Remains Unstoppable On Day 10, Collects THIS Much

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Waltair Veerayya, which released in cinemas on January 13, 2023, witnessed a mega clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the Telugu box office, while Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu too released over the same weekend. Despite facing a tough competition, the film remained unstoppable even on its 10th day at the box office.

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya grossed over Rs 8.5 crore on Sunday. The film’s total box-office collection in 10 days stands at:

Day 1: Rs 29.6 crore

Day 2: Rs 19.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 20.8 crore

Day 4: Rs 17.1 crore

Day 5: Rs 13.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 8 crore

Day 8: Rs 6 crore

Day 9: Rs 8 crore

Day 10: Rs 8.5 crore

Total Box office collection of Waltair Veerayya till now: Rs 139.4 crore (approximately)

Starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, Waltair Veerayya also stars Prakash Raj, Nassar and Sathya Raj in pivotal roles.

'Waltair Veerayya ' chronicles the story of Chiranjeevi’s local don Veerayya, whose authority is threatened when the city commissioner ACP Vikram Sagar (Ravi Teja), comes into town.

Recently, Shruti Haasan revealed that her father, south superstar Kamal Haasan hasn’t watched her film yet. "Sankranthi was amazing with two big film releases and I also made Pongal and served them to my friends and family in Mumbai, except my pet and my boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika as they don't like it,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with ETimes.

Interestingly, Shruti Haasan was also a part of Veera Simha Reddy, which also released on the same day as well. Speaking about her experience of working with Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan said, "It's not about being comfortable. When one works with senior actors, one gets to learn a lot from them. And working with both Chiranjeevi sir and Balayya sir has been the most cherishing and learning experience for me."