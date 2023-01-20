Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Film Sees A Decline On Day 7, Collects THIS Much

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu action film Waltair Veerayya saw a decline in its box office collections on Day 7 of its release. The film, which came in the cinemas on January 13, 2023, witnessed a mega clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy at the Telugu box office, while Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu too released over the same weekend.

According to trade reports, Waltair Veerayya collected approximately Rs 8 crore on its 7th day of release. The film’s total box-office collection in 7 days stands at:

Day 1: Rs 29.6 crore

Day 2: Rs 19.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 20.8 crore

Day 4: Rs 17.1 crore

Day 5: Rs 13.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 7: Rs 8 crore

Total Box office collection of Waltair Veerayya till now: Rs 117.60 crore (approximately)

Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. Prakash Raj, Nassar and Sathya Raj also feature in the film in this Telugu actioner which has been helmed by director Bobby Koli.

The plot of Waltair Veerayya revolves around a fisherman and his friend, egoistic ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya from smuggling goods.

Recently, Shruti Haasan, who stars in the lead role in Waltair Veerayya, said that her father Kamal Haasan hasn’t watched the film yet. "Sankranthi was amazing with two big film releases and I also made Pongal and served them to my friends and family in Mumbai, except my pet and my boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika as they don't like it,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with ETimes.

Interestingly, Shruti Haasan was also a part of Veera Simha Reddy, which also released on the same day as well. Speaking about her experience of working with Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan said, "It's not about being comfortable. When one works with senior actors, one gets to learn a lot from them. And working with both Chiranjeevi sir and Balayya sir has been the most cherishing and learning experience for me."