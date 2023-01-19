Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Film Is A Winner On Day 6, Collects THIS Much

Chiranjeevi’s recently released Telugu action-comedy film Waltair Veerayya showed no signs of slowing down at the box office despite being a weekday. The film, which faced a mega clash with south biggies including Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office, has managed to hold steady in its first week.

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya managed to collect Rs 9.25 crore on its sixth day of release. The film’s total box-office collection in 6 days stands at:

Day 1: Rs 29.6 crore

Day 2: Rs 19.8 crore

Day 3: Rs 20.8 crore

Day 4: Rs 17.1 crore

Day 5: Rs 13.05 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.25 crore

Total Box office collection of Waltair Veerayya till now: Rs 109.60 crore

Released theatrically on January 13, 2023, Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

According to a tweet by Andhra Box Office on Wednesday, Waltair Veerayya is on its way to be dubbes as a ‘super hit’ film. “Waltair Veerayya five days total worldwide collections: ₹129.8 crore. Superb run! Towards super hit,” the tweet by the movie business tracker account read.

Shruti Haasan, who is a part of both Telugu biggies, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy that clashed at the box office ahead of the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti, said that “Honestly, I have been getting different responses for both films. People expected to see more of me in Veera Simha Reddy."

The actor added, "I’ve known Gopi (director Gopichand Malineni) for years and I am aware that this film is centered around Balayya garu; his fans are super happy. Likewise, Chiranjeevi sir’s fans are happy with Waltair Veerayya. Both these films were designed to be a celebration of their respective stardom, talent and careers."