Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In 5 Days, Collects THIS Much

Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated action entertainer film Waltair Veerayya has managed to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club within 6 days of its release. Despite facing a tough clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Tamil films Varisu and Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya has managed to stand its own ground and make profits.

Starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles, Waltair Veerayya has been helmed by Bobby Kolli and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film released theatrically on January 13, 2023 and opened to positive reviews.

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya earned a whopping total of Rs 13 crore on its 5th day at the box-office. The total box office collections of Waltair Veerayya stand at Rs 100.30 crore in 5 days.

Waltair Veerayya collected Rs 29 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 19.8 crore on Day 2, Rs 20.8 crore on Day 3 and Rs 17.1 crore on Day 4. The official plot of the film revolves around a fisherman and his friend, egoistic ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, who stops Veerayya from smuggling goods.

Recently, actor Shruti Haasan, who starred in both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy that clashed at the box office last week, spoke about being a part of both Telugu films. “I have been getting different responses for both films. People expected to see more of me in Veera Simha Reddy. I’ve known Gopichand Malineni for years and I am aware that this film is centered around Balayya garu; his fans are super happy. Likewise, Chiranjeevi sir’s fans are happy with Waltair Veerayya. Both these films were designed to be a celebration of their respective stardom, talent and careers,” Shruti Haasan told The Hindu in an interview.

“I hadn’t been a part of big projects for some time. I filmed Krack mostly in 2019, though it was released in 2021. Returning to Telugu cinema after a while, I wanted to be a part of big films and I am grateful for the opportunities,” the actor added in his interview.