Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi Wins Clash Against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, Collects THIS Much

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu action film Waltair Veerayya, which released in theaters on January 13, 2023, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Despite facing a tough clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and Tamil biggies including Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, the film has managed to emerge as a superhit success.

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya’s box office collections stood at Rs 212.47 crore worldwide after 19 days, whereas Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy’s collections till now stand at Rs 128.05 worldwide. With this, the Chiranjeevi-starrer holds a huge lead over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film by 80 crore.

Dubbed as an action comedy film, Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The film also features Prakash Raj, Nassar and Sathya Raj in pivotal roles, and has been directed by K. S. Ravindra.

In an interview ahead of Waltair Veerayya’s release, Chiranjeevi said in an interview how he felt confident about the film’s succes. The actor told Indian Express, “While talking about movies, we usually say things like I hope you would like this film and it becomes a hit. So that if the movie fares poorly, such words will give us an escape hatch. But, I don’t feel the same about this movie. I am very confident that you will like it and it will become a blockbuster.”

“Our main motive was to entertain people. This movie will entertain people of all age groups. This is a pakka commercial film. But, not just another commercial movie. Every second this movie will make the audience laugh, scream and inspire. Waltair Veerayya is an emotional roller coaster ride. There will never be a dull moment,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Bhola Shankar. The film is slated to be released in theaters in May 2023.