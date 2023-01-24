Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja's Film Is A Hit, Collects THIS Much On Day 11

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 09:07 AM IST
Telugu film Waltair Veerayya is still holding strong at the box-office despite facing a tough clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. The film, which also clashed against Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in India today.
Starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles, Waltair Veerayya reportedly collected Rs 4.5 crore on its Day 11 of release. The film’s total box office collection now stand at:
Day 1: Rs 29.6 crore
Day 2: Rs 19.8 crore
Day 3: Rs 20.8 crore
Day 4: Rs 17.1 crore
Day 5: Rs 13.05 crore
Day 6: Rs 9.25 crore
Day 7: Rs 8 crore
Day 8: Rs 6 crore
Day 9: Rs 8 crore
Day 10: Rs 8.5 crore
Day 11: Rs 4.5 crore (approx.)
Total Box office collection of Waltair Veerayya till now: Rs 145.86 crore (approximately)
Waltair Veerayya is a Telugu action film starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. Also featuring Prakash Raj, Nassar and Sathya Raj in pivotal roles, the film has been helmed by K. S. Ravindra.
While speaking about the film earlier in an interview, Chiranjeevi told Indian Express, “While talking about movies, we usually say things like I hope you would like this film and it becomes a hit. So that if the movie fares poorly, such words will give us an escape hatch. But, I don’t feel the same about this movie. I am very confident that you will like it and it will become a blockbuster.”
The actor called Waltair Veerayya an emotional blockbuster and added, “Our main motive was to entertain people. This movie will entertain people of all age groups. This is a pakka commercial film. But, not just another commercial movie. Every second this movie will make the audience laugh, scream and inspire. Waltair Veerayya is an emotional roller coaster ride. There will never be a dull moment.”
Waltair Veerayya is currently running successfully in theaters in Hindi and Telugu.