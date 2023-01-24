Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi And Ravi Teja's Film Is A Hit, Collects THIS Much On Day 11

Telugu film Waltair Veerayya is still holding strong at the box-office despite facing a tough clash against Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. The film, which also clashed against Tamil biggies Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in India today.

Starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead roles, Waltair Veerayya reportedly collected Rs 4.5 crore on its Day 11 of release. The film’s total box office collection now stand at: