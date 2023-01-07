'Waltair Veeraya' Trailer Out: Chiranjeevi To Go Against Goons As Well As Cops In Upcoming Actioner | WATCH

Chiranjeevi is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming actioner, titled Waltair Veeraya. The movie will hit the theatres on Sankranti and will be clashing at the Box Office with Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy. The makers of Waltair Veeraya finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer which promises a blockbuster family entertainer.

The trailer begins with Chiranjeevi making a grand entry as an action hero. He fighter all the goons, and not only this, but the trailer also sees him battling the police officials. The plot promises some high-octane action sequences, while the megastar will also be seen romancing Shruti Haasan. With lengthy monologues and dance numbers, it also shows that the Chiranjeevi-starrer movie will have a strong emotional core.

The upcoming Indian Telugu-language action comedy film directed by K. S. Ravindra and produced by Mythri Movie Makers will hit the theatres on January 13, 2023. The movie will be clashing at the box office with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and it is anticipated to be one of the biggest BO clashes ever.

According to Pinkvilla, Chiranjeevi had earlier reacted to the clash with Veera Simha Reddy. The megastar said, "The producer has the final say on the release date, although I play a character in this movie. These two films are being made by the same producer, and to them, they represent their two children and two eyes. They cannot treat one of them unfairly or with a lower regard than the others." He further added, "They are doing wonderful service to both the films and you'll be surprised after the release."

Waltair Veeraya stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. The soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad with cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson.