'Walking Dead' Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins 'The Boys' For Fourth Season

The Boys is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows and fans are excited to see the next season. Here's good news for all The Boys fans. The star cast has officially started shooting for the show. Moreover, Prime Video has announced the new star cast as well and it's none other than Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The makers of 'The Boys' took to social media and announced this exciting news.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the official Instagram page of The Boys wrote, "The next season of @theboystv is about to be epic. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is officially joining the cast for Season 4!"

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Dean Morgan also announced the news in a hilarious way. He photoshopped his picture on The Boys poster. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Art is done for season 4. Good work folks. Saved @TheBoysTV some dough."

According to Variety, the addition of Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast of the Amazon superhero series for Season 4, will mark yet another reunion between an alum of the long-running CW series and its creator Eric Kripke, who is now showrunner of 'The Boys'.

The character of 'Walking Dead' actor Morgan will remain a mystery for the time being, but he will appear frequently as a guest star on 'The Boys' in its upcoming fourth season, Variety reported.

The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show revolves around the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. Series developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Nathan Mitchell. Each season of The Boys has 8 episodes.