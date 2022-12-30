Waliv Police Reveal Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan Khan Had A Heated Argument Hours Before Her Death

Amid the ongoing probe in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Waliv Police has divulged that the Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress and her co-star and former sweetheart Sheezan Khan, had a heated argument, before her death.

The CCTV footage from the time of their argument has been found, officials told ANI. Tunisha was found dead on December 24 in the makeup room of her TV show.

Sheezan was arrested on December 25 on grounds of abetment of suicide. On Wednesday, he was presented at Vasai Court where the Waliv police reported to the court that the two had about a 15-minute talk in the green room which supposedly ended with her suicide on December 24.

Now, the most recent update reveals that his custody has been extended till Saturday, after his initial term of remand expired.

Meanwhile, the Waliv police have been asked to look into the possibility of Tunisha being murdered. The police have recorded Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma's statement. A police officer said, "We plan to take the statements of Khan's sisters and mom on Friday."

In addition to recording statements of Tunisha's acquaintances and Sheezan's family members, the police have also summoned the producer of the show Ali Baba, as well as the DVR and CCTV footages of the set. Tunisha played the character of Shehzaadi Mariam and Sheezan starred as Ali Baba on the show, and it was broadcast on SAB TV.

Previously, ANI had informed that Tunisha and Sheezan had been seeing each other and had split two weeks ago. Tunisha's mother affirmed that Sheezan had been unfaithful to Tunisha before her death. Additionally, she claimed that Sheezan consumed drugs and Tunisha's conduct had also changed during this period. Further, she stated that Sheezan had urged Tunisha to practice Islam.

Falaq Naaz, Sheezan's sister, recently said that they will soon address the claims presented by Tunisha's mom in the news conference. "I will answer the allegations made by Tunisha's mother in the press conference soon. Right now, our priority is our brother who is under the police's custody," she said.