As per sources Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu are in a relationship. Scroll down to read further.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running comedy show on Indian television and since the fans are so attached to the show, they are interested to know more about the actors and their personal lives. However, on the other hand, the comedy show's actors have usually remained tight-lipped in terms of sharing much about their personal lives.

However, recently, we came across very private yet interesting news about the show's actors's dating life. Yes, there have been rumours that Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji and Raj Anadkat (Tapu) are in a romantic relationship. You read that right! 24-years-old Raj is allegedly dating his onscreen neighbour who is actually 9 years elder to him in real life.

A source from Taarak Mehta quoted by ETimes said, "Nobody teases them. They don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date."

Now isn't it shocking?

Well, as they say, love knows no boundaries. As per reports, the duo's families also know about their love affair.

Meanwhile, it's not the first time that Munmun Dutta is in headlines, recently, the actress landed into a controversy for unknowingly using a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos. However, she posted a long note on her official social media handle and issued an apology.

On the other hand, talking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for 13 years. While Munmun Dutta has been associated with the show since starting, Raj Anadkat came onboard in 2017 as Tapu replacing Bhavya Gandhi.

So guys, coming back to Munmun and Raj's dating rumours, what are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal