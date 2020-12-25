New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with Punjabi singer-actor Rohanpreet Singh and days after their marriage, Rohan released a song named Ex Calling. However, many people don't know about the real story behind this song. In a recent interview, Neha revealed that she made Rohanpreet unfollow his ex on Instagram, so he made a song about it.

Recently, Neha and Rohanpreet appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show after their wedding and Kapil asked Rohan about the song, to which Neha answered and said that she made Rohan unfollow his ex and that is the reason why he made a song about it. Adding to this, Neha said that it is s strange coincidence that most of their song that came out was somewhat related to their real-life story and she also said that Diamond Da Challa was a song about lockdown wedding and after that came Nehu Da Vyah and they just tied the knot after it.

Neha further swore on her song and said that 'Yeh jab gaana maine banaya Nehu Da Vyah, yeh maine Rohu se milne se pehle banaya tha.'

Earlier, Rohanpreet announced about his song Ex Calling in October and Neha reacted to it with angry emoji in her caption. Rohanpreet swore that he was innocent and commented on the post, 'Nehu I swear maine kuch ni kiya.

Neha has earlier revealed that the couple met on the set of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. After which they started talking on text messages and she said that she is looking for something permanent and wanted to get married, after which Rohanpreet made it clear that he was too young to get married and they stopped talking.

After a few months, their love story took a turn and Rohanpreet confessed his feelings and said that he wants to get married to her. The couple tied the knots in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on the morning of October 24.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma