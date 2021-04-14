Malaika Arora expressed her happiness on social media by posting about the same in one of her Instagram stories. Read on to know about the other songs which were added to the curriculum.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Malaika Arora is one Bollywood celeb whose item numbers are an absolute hit and they are loved by masses all across the country. But little did we know that her songs are gaining immense popularity overseas as well. Yes, her song Munni Badnaam Hui from the film 'Dabangg' has been added in the new music curriculum guidance of the Department for Education (DfE) in England.

You read that right! The item song has made its way to the school's curriculum along with a few other tracks like Kishori Amonkar’s Sahela Re, AR Rahman’s Jai Ho and Anoushka Shankar’s Indian Summer.

Isn't it surprising? After coming across the news, Malaika Arora expressed her happiness on social media by posting about the same in one of her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Whooohooo".

The guidance read as, "It is important to recognise that modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities which celebrate and explore their own specific, localised ‘cultural capital’. Kishori Amonkar was one of the leading vocalists of Indian classical music in the 20th century. Amonkar’s approach to music emphasised the spiritual as articulated in her statement that ‘To me, it [music] is a dialogue with the divine, this intensely focused communication with the ultimate other’. Further listening might include performances where the melody is instrumental, such as the music of Ravi and Anoushka Shankar."

It further added, "Item numbers feature in Bollywood movies without about the plot, and while the protagonist, policeman Chulbul, enters this song the main performer/producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this number. The song includes many typical features of Bollywood films in its music, dance, and colourful visuals."

Meanwhile, talking about Munni Badnaam Hui, the song was sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya, it was composed by Lalit while choreographed by Farah Khan.

Take a look at the song here:

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal