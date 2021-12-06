New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the date of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is nearing, many things are getting unfolded about the whole wedding ceremony. It is known to everyone that both the stars enjoy a massive fan following and hence every minute detail related to the wedding is attracting many.

Their wedding is the most talked about topic of the whole Film fraternity and fans. It is officially the 'hottest gup' of the year. Amid many flying rumours, the couple has managed to maintain many secrets. But now, in recent unfoldings, as per the report of PinkVilla, it has been revealed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been offered a bomb by an OTT giant to get their exclusive wedding footage for streaming purposes.

“It’s a common trend in the west for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life-changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal,” revealed PinkVilla.

As per the reports, if Katrina and Vicky will agree to their terms then, all the functions of this star-studded wedding will be shot and edited by the streaming giant to be presented as a feature film on their platform. The footage of the wedding will include several live moments, interviews of the families, guests and stylists, and others present at the wedding venue.

“It’s up to Katrina and Vicky to decide on the future course of action. There is a possibility of them letting go of the offer and there is also a possibility of them collaborating with this giant as they want their fans to witness all that happened in the palace,” the PinkVilla source added.

It has been also learned that the same OTT giant, had made a similar offer to another star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding in Italy.

Guests and Family reached the wedding venue:

As reported earlier, the functions of the wedding will start from 7 December in Rajasthan, and keeping that in mind all the friends and family of the star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have started arriving at the wedding venue today. Isabelle Kaif, Katrina's siblings and mother, her stylist friend were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the venue in Rajasthan.

Posted By: Ashita Singh