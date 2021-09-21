On Kareena Kapoor Khan's 41st birthday Kangana Ranaut has extended her birthday wishes with this note on Instagram. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The most gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 41st birthday today. The actress has already been flooded with birthday wishes and posts on the social media platform. Many B-town celebs, from Karan Johar to Malaika Arora, have wished their most beloved Bebo as she turned a year older on Tuesday.

Among all the Birthday wishes, Thalaivii actress Kangana Ranaut also extended her wishes for Kareena on her special day. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and posted a story in which she mentioned Kareena as 'Most gorgeous of all.'

Kangana on Tuesday shared a collage of Kareena and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all” followed by a heart emoji."

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut made headlines for the role of Sita in the film 'The Incarnation - Sita'. A few days back, Kangana made official that she has signed the film and will be seen in the role of Sita in ' The incarnation- Sita'. However, it was speculated that the role of Sita was first offered to Kareena, but as rumoured she demanded a hike in her fee for the film. The role of Sita ended up with Kangana.

Kangana is known for her bold statements, the actress has made many controversial remarks so far. Not a long ago, Kangana targeted Kareena Kapoor Khan for being a product of nepotism. Her team took a jibe at Kareena as they retweeted an old video of the Chameli actress in which, she was unable to answer a question related to the Mars orbiter mission.

The Tweet reads, " Choose your heroes wisely." as Sushant in another part of the same video was hailed and Kareena was termed as a product of Nepotism.

In another incident, Kangana Ranaut's team tweeted, "Yes Kareena ji, audience has made you all rich and famous but they didn’t know after getting the undeserving success you all will turn Bollywood into Bullywood, please explain," slamming Kareena in the debate of nepotism in Bollywood.

Kareena and Kangana share totally opposite view of points on various things, while Kangana is the vocal one, Kareena keep things to her self as she doesn't mingle her opinions and her work life.

