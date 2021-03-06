Rakhi Sawant was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 14. She entered the show as a challenger along with Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, and Manu Punjabi.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The queen of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant never fails to grab the headlines, and now she is back in the limelight. Recently, the actress claimed that she was called by Javed Akhtar a year ago before the coronavirus pandemic as he wanted to write a biopic on her. Yes, you read that read. As soon as she shared the information, rumours started doing rounds on the internet. Now clearing the buzz, the lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has now confirmed about the same.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Javed Akhtar said that Rakhi is right, and he recalled that four to five years ago they were on the same flight, and she told him about her childhood. After this, he told her that someday he would like to write a story about her life.

Rakhi Sawant in an interview with India TV told that her biopic is going to be very controversial. She said, "I do not know whether the people of the country would like to see it or not.” The Main Hoon Na actress also said that after that day, she did not get a chance to meet him.

Adding further to it, she said that if Javed Akhtar will write her script, she wants his son Farhan Akhtar to direct it. Rakhi also said that she wants Alia Bhatt to play her role in the film.

Rakhi further said that she does not know who will he cast in her biopic. She added that she loves herself, but she does not want to play the role by herself. Adding to it, she said that she would love it if her role will be played by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, or Priyanka Chopra. She said that they are her favourite actress, and it would be great if they play her role.

