New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor, just like many other millennials, is quite active on social media and keeps fans updated with her pictures and videos from her vacations. Recently, the actress took to her social media account to drop a few more pictures of herself from her latest holiday. But apart from the usual bikini and pool pictures, what caught our attention was Janhvi's new tattoo.

Yes, the 'Roohi' actress got herself inked recently and got a tattoo on her arm which says, 'I love you my labbu'. Along with the picture of the tattoo, the actress also shared a video of herself from the process.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As soon as she dropped these clicks, fans could not help but wonder who is Labbu for whom Janhvi has got herself inked. So, let us inform you that it's none other than the actress herself. Yes! Janhvi has dedicated the tattoo to her late mother Sridevi who used to call her Labbu lovingly.

This was once revealed when Janhvi had shared a post where she posted a note shared by her mom. The note read as, "I love you my labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be featuring in Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. Apart from that, Janhvi Kapoor also has quite a few interesting projects coming up such as Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and mutlti-starrer film Takht which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal