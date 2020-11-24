Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramullo was released in January this year. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, watch video.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Butta Booma song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has become a huge hit as it has crossed 450 million views and fans couldn't be happier for it. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's track is not only famous in India as it has worldwide views and fans are coming up with recreating videos on this song.

Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramullo was released in January this year. The film was helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The song Butta Bomma was sung by Armaan Malik and the lyrics of the song has been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Netizens are sharing their happiness on the microblogging site and one of the users wrote, "Woooe #ButtaBomma rocks indeed." Another user commented, "Continuous Records For Stylish star Fire

250 Million Views For #RamulooRamulaa Video Song. from #AVPL

• First South Indian Song To Cross 250M Views For Both Lyrical & Video Songs"

In July, the song broke all the records and at theta time, actress Pooja Hegde expressed her happiness and wrote, "Breaking records. To all those ppl who made this possible, you have my heart. @alluarjun and I put our heart, soul, sweat and sometimes tears (only on my end) to shoot #ButtaBomma and it’s so gratifying to see it do well. Seeing ppl loving the song EVERYTHING. Ty #Grateful (sic).”

Recently, a video of cricketer David Warner dancing to Allu Arjun's song was doing rounds the internet in which he can be seen kicking the dance floor along with his team with the Butta Bomma moves. David is a big fan of Telugu films and he was also seen lip-syncing some Telugu films’

