New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday and as the fans and celebs from the film fraternity were pouring wishes for him on social media, there comes the best wish on the internet. Jacqueline Fernandez came up with the most fun and quirky wish for her friend Salman Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared the wish that featured her with Salman Khan but the fun part in it was that the picture of the duo was with a baby filter on it. She captioned the post that read, "Happy Birthday." As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, fans started commenting and they went gaga over it.

One of the users wrote, "Hahaha this is so cute." Another user wrote, "You guys look like Justin (Justin Bieber) and Selena (Selena Gomez)."

Several celebrities wished the actor on social media, including Katrina Kaif, she posted a story on her Instagram and wrote "Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great human being."

Choreographer Remo D'Souza also wished Salman Khan on Instagram and he posted a picture of him with Salman. He captioned the post that read, "Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir. Love you and a big THANK YOU :)))))#heartofgold #angel."

Earlier, Jacqueline and Salman were living together at his Panvel farmhouse as they were there when the nationwide lockdown was announced. In the lockdown period, the duo also shot a music video that was titled Tere Bina. It is also reported that she will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Salman in the film Kick 2.

Jacqueline made her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 film Aladin, the actress has been part of several films including Murder 2, Race 2, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Brothers, Mrs Serial Killer among others.

