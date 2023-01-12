VIXX's Ravi Suspected To Be Faking Health Records For Military Service Exemption? GROOVL1N Has THIS To Say

In South Korea, a large-scale broker organisation has been getting investigated by the police for aiding several athletes, celebrities and children of wealthy families to fake their health records to get an exemption from mandatory military service. Under this investigation, Ravi, who is a member of the K-pop group VIXX, has faced an allegation that he was also one of the clients of this organisation.

Talking about these allegations, Ravi's agency did not make any direct comment. "We plan to organize our position after grasping the situation," the agency said.

According to a South Korean media outlet, VIXX's Ravi was reported to be the rapper-idol A in the client list. Mr A reportedly got off from a famous TV entertainment program in May 2022 because of military enlistment and returned in September 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI / 라비 (@ravithecrackkidz)

Talking about Ravi, he made his debut with the K-pop group VIXX and later established an independent label after his contract with Jellyfish Entertainment expired. Ravi is currently in the military as a social worker and enlisted in October 2022.

Meanwhile, other K-pop idols and actors are also severing their military. Recently, BTS announced a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and go forward with their military enlistment. The eldest member of BTS, Jin, has already started his military service and will reportedly come back in 2024.

Bighit Music, in their official statement, said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

As per reports, Suga will be the next member to join the military. Meanwhile, other members of BTS will also go forward with their military service according to their own schedules.