New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 59 when he breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai at around 4:45 am on Saturday. Reportedly, the actor was rushed to the ICU of SIMS hospital after he suffered from a heart attack on Friday. There the actor underwent an emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by an Angioplasty procedure for a complete blockage in the blood vessel of the heart. As per his health bulletin released by SIMS hospital last night, he was in a critical state on ECMO in the ICU.

Vivekh had taken the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, however, as per his health bulletin that his heart attack may not be due to vaccination. "This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate Cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination," the health bulletin read.

As soon as this news was out, his industry friends and fans expressed their shock and mourned his untimely death. Celebs such as Sridevi Sreedhar, Devi Sri Prasad, Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to condole his death.

Devi Prasad wrote, "OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary@Actor_Viveksir Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY I hav always been his diehard FAN U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir #ripvivek"

U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

What a shock in the morning ! @Actor_Vivek is no more Cannot believe it! No words #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/MvCEYbxtTj — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) April 17, 2021

Amazing actor who entertained us for so many decades with his cracking comedy, thoughtful msgs for the society, propagating Abdul Kalam's messages, planting trees & lot more. RIP sir🙏 #RIPVivek — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 17, 2021

Two days later, he is no more.. Life is so cruel.. At a loss of words.. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/tkgVR4lLft — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2021

Can't believe the news 😭 #RIPVivek Sir .. Your thoughts about society will remain with us always .. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KAfOmwKuMM — Sakshi Agarwal (@ssakshiagarwal) April 17, 2021

A comedian who always injects intelligence into his humor! Sir you will be greatly missed #ripvivek #thankyou pic.twitter.com/Yo8d304rSP — MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) April 17, 2021

For unversed, Vivekh was a Padma Shri recipient and has worked in over 200 films including with megastars Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Vijay. Apart from doing side roles, he has also essayed lead roles in several films. He has acted in films, such as Sivaji, Saamy, Run, Anniyan, Parthiban Kanavu, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv